Around Danville: Family journeys from...

Around Danville: Family journeys from despair to doughnut heaven

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Inside Bay Area

No two people were happier than Ky and Chhary Phuon, owners of Christy's Donuts, to see the grand opening of Smart & Final at Green Valley Shopping Center on Diablo Road. For too many years the center languished under the inability of previous anchor stores to succeed, including the short-lived Fresh & Easy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Jun 11 app 28
Lafayette Music Thread (Jun '15) Jun 3 Musikologist 3
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) May '17 Anonymous 53
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May '17 Mad Dad 22
22 f on snapchat add me Apr '17 ok. 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Contra Costa County was issued at June 20 at 9:02AM PDT

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC