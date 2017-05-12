Writer, MCE manager, clarifies detail...

Writer, MCE manager, clarifies details on Community Choice Energy

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Antioch Herald

My name is JR Killigrew and I'm a community development manager at MCE, the CCE which the County, Danville and Oakley recently joined. I have worked with the City of Antioch on their climate action plan in my previous role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Antioch Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) May 5 Ladybug 4
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Apr 24 Cece 79
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Apr 12 ok. 2
Thinking of moving to Clayton Apr 12 ok. 2
22 f on snapchat add me Apr 12 ok. 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC