Woman with painted-on beard disguise robs Danville bank

The bearded perpetrator of a Tuesday morning bank robbery in Danville turned out to be a woman with painted-on facial hair, police said. The woman, 36-year-old Jennifer Rae McClary of Danville, entered a Bank of the West branch at 307 Diablo Road shortly after 9 a.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money, then fled north on foot, according to police.

