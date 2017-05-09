Tree and Electrical Pole Down, About 500 Customers Without Power in Danville
The 100 block of Verde Mesa Drive in Danville is currently blocked due to a downed tree and electrical pole, police said. The downed tree and pole caused about 500 residents to lose power earlier this morning.
