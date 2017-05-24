Tensions high as residents react to E...

Tensions high as residents react to East Bay high school studenta s a terrora video

Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

An overflow crowd attend a San Ramon Valley Unified School District board meeting regarding a video made by a San Ramon Valley High School student that was considered offensive to Muslims in Danville, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The student, who was running for school president, was disqualified by school administration after the video was posted.

