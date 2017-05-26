Staff at independent bookstore offers...

Staff at independent bookstore offers insight, picks.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Contra Costa Times

The San Ramon Valley High School student has worked at owner Michael Barnard's downtown Danville store for just under one year. Kauffman says her first festival experience and the approximately 75 people wedging themselves between book-laden tables and shelves are "a thrill."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) May 20 Anonymous 53
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
White Male Privilege May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) May 5 Ladybug 4
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Apr '17 Cece 79
22 f on snapchat add me Apr '17 ok. 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC