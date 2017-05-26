Staff at independent bookstore offers insight, picks.
The San Ramon Valley High School student has worked at owner Michael Barnard's downtown Danville store for just under one year. Kauffman says her first festival experience and the approximately 75 people wedging themselves between book-laden tables and shelves are "a thrill."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May 14
|Mad Dad
|22
|White Male Privilege
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15)
|May 5
|Ladybug
|4
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Cece
|79
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr '17
|ok.
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC