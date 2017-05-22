Shots fired during midday robbery at Danville Costco

Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a Costco in Danville, causing a shutdown of the sprawling store as police swarmed to the area in search of the brazen bandits, officials said. The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. when police got reports of the holdup at the Costco at 3150 Fostoria Way, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.