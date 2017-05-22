Shots fired during midday robbery at ...

Shots fired during midday robbery at Danville Costco

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: SFGate

Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a Costco in Danville, causing a shutdown of the sprawling store as police swarmed to the area in search of the brazen bandits, officials said. The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. when police got reports of the holdup at the Costco at 3150 Fostoria Way, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) Sat Anonymous 53
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
White Male Privilege May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) May 5 Ladybug 4
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Apr 24 Cece 79
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Apr '17 ok. 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC