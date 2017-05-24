School board appoints next principals for Foothill, Valley View
Trustees selected Donlon Elementary School principal Sebastian Bull as the next principal of Foothill High, and Soraya Villasenor -- currently vice principal at Junction Ave K-8 School in Livermore -- the next leader of Valley View Elementary. Bull has been with PUSD since 1999, serving the last two years as Donlon principal.
