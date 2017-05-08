Rain-Weary Tree Falls, Knocking Out Electricity in Danville
A weather-damaged tree in Danville fell early Tuesday, knocking out power lines and leaving hundreds of PG&E customers in the dark, according to city officials. Chunks of the downed tree, which split an electricity pole in half, were seen in the backyards of homes on the 100 block of Verde Mesa Drive, just blocks away from Monte Visa High School.
