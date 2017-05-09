Outage affects 500 in Danville after tree, power pole fall
Approximately 500 customers awoke to no power Tuesday morning, after a tree and power pole fell on a residential street, police said. PG&E crews were called to the 100 block of Verde Mesa Drive around 1:45 a.m. after the tree fell on the power line, causing both to come down, spokeswoman Jacqueline Ratto said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|1 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|3 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15)
|May 5
|Ladybug
|4
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC