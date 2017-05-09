Outage affects 500 in Danville after ...

Outage affects 500 in Danville after tree, power pole fall

Tuesday May 9

Approximately 500 customers awoke to no power Tuesday morning, after a tree and power pole fell on a residential street, police said. PG&E crews were called to the 100 block of Verde Mesa Drive around 1:45 a.m. after the tree fell on the power line, causing both to come down, spokeswoman Jacqueline Ratto said.

