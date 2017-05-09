One suspect nabbed in smash-and-grab robbery at Costco in Danville
Store employees captured an Oakland man Monday night after a brazen smash-and-grab robbery at a Costco store, police said Tuesday. Police said three suspects entered the store and one, who was wearing a ski mask, walked to a glass display case, broke the glass with a hammer and took items.
