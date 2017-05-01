Love, 21st-century style: Mental illness has not marred their marriage
In a sweet, sorrowful and at times terrifying or angry tale, "My Lovely Wife in the Psych Ward" tells a 21st-century love story. Lafayette-based writer Mark Lukach's long journey with his wife, Giulia, as she moved in and out of mental health crises, rings with raw truthfulness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC