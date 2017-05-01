Love, 21st-century style: Mental illn...

Love, 21st-century style: Mental illness has not marred their marriage

Monday May 1 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

In a sweet, sorrowful and at times terrifying or angry tale, "My Lovely Wife in the Psych Ward" tells a 21st-century love story. Lafayette-based writer Mark Lukach's long journey with his wife, Giulia, as she moved in and out of mental health crises, rings with raw truthfulness.

