Living with Alzheimer's disease in middle age

Pam Montana, 62, of Danville, who was diagnosed last year with younger-onset Alzheimers disease is photographed at her home with her cat Rusty in Danville, Calif., on Thursday, April 27, 2017. After traveling the world as an executive with Intel, Montana now finds herself traveling the country as an advocate for Alzheimer research and support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.