Japanese American Citizens League honors leaders at Danville gala
On the surface, it appeared to be a typical awards gala: Luncheon was served in a beautiful venue, silent auction prizes were on display, and special guests mingled among the crowd. But powerfully woven into the festivities at the Awards Banquet and Celebration of the Japanese American Citizens League was the group's core purpose: To promote civil rights and advocate against prejudice and bigotry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC