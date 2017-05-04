Indian dance creates connection to culture
One Sunday morning as teenage girls gathered to rehearse the graceful steps and sculpture-like poses and gestures of classical Indian dance, Manju Lind reflected on how much this dance has been a part of her life since she was 5 years old. In the 1980s, Lind was one of the first students of the Berkeley-based Kalanjali, a dance school specializing in Bharatanatyam, one of the Indian classical dances, also being taught at Concord, Walnut Creek and Danville.
