Hope Hospice hike at Livermore's Del Valle Regional Park raises $107,000
Organizers and participants of the 2017 Hope for Hospice hike : JoAnne Revelli and SheryAnne Wui. Melanie Ridley, Natalie Brown, Patty Hefner.
