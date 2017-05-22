High school student video sparks controversy in Danville
A high school student's video has sparked controversy in the San Ramon Valley High School as other parents say the video for student body president is racially insensitive against Muslims. According to KGO, initially the school district took action against the teen, but the parents sued and the district backed off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May 14
|Mad Dad
|22
|White Male Privilege
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15)
|May 5
|Ladybug
|4
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr '17
|ok.
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC