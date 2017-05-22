High school student video sparks cont...

High school student video sparks controversy in Danville

A high school student's video has sparked controversy in the San Ramon Valley High School as other parents say the video for student body president is racially insensitive against Muslims. According to KGO, initially the school district took action against the teen, but the parents sued and the district backed off.

