Food writer Michael Ruhlman brings his newest, 'Grocery,' to Danville
Do you know why you put in your shopping cart what you do? Michael Ruhlman's new book examines the world of U.S. groceries. Prolific food writer Michael Ruhlman , who his waxed wondrous about the versatility of eggs, explored what makes chefs tick and co-authored four "French Laundry" cookbooks, will come to Danville's Rakestraw Books on Monday, May 15, to discuss his newest book.
