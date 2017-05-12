Food writer Michael Ruhlman brings hi...

Food writer Michael Ruhlman brings his newest, a Grocery,a to Danville

Do you know why you put in your shopping cart what you do? Michael Ruhlman's new book examines the world of U.S. groceries. Prolific food writer Michael Ruhlman , who his waxed wondrous about the versatility of eggs, explored what makes chefs tick and co-authored four "French Laundry" cookbooks, will come to Danville's Rakestraw Books on Monday, May 15, to discuss his newest book.

