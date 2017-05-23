Danville Bank Robbery Suspect is a Fo...

Danville Bank Robbery Suspect is a Former Police Officer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A disguised woman , who is a former police officer, is suspected of robbing a Bank of the West branch in Danville. Police said 36-year-old Jennifer Rae McClary dressed in disguise and drew a beard on her face before allegedly robbing a Bank of the West branch in Danville on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) May 20 Anonymous 53
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
White Male Privilege May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) May 5 Ladybug 4
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Apr 24 Cece 79
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Apr '17 ok. 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC