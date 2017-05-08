'Combatting Bullying and Bigotry' pan...

'Combatting Bullying and Bigotry' panel discussion Wednesday

19 hrs ago

A public forum and panel discussion, "Combatting Bullying and Bigotry," will be presented Wednesday night, May 10 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 400 Hartz Ave. in Danville.

