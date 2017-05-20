Artists with Down syndrome put new spin on recycled materials at Danville exhibit
Recycled artwork made by members of the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, is being featured at the Village Theater and Art Gallery in Danville through June 17, 2017. This is a mural made with bottlecaps.
