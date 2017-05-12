Around San Ramon: Catch the wind this...

Around San Ramon: Catch the wind this Memorial Day weekend

Friday May 12 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Memorial Day weekend in San Ramon is coming up, and that means the wind will be blowing and the kites flying at the annual Art & Wind Festival in Central Park. The event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28-29, will feature a variety of fine arts, crafts and food vendors in addition to amazing entertainment and demonstrations from national kite flying champions.

