Around San Ramon: Catch the wind this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend in San Ramon is coming up, and that means the wind will be blowing and the kites flying at the annual Art & Wind Festival in Central Park. The event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28-29, will feature a variety of fine arts, crafts and food vendors in addition to amazing entertainment and demonstrations from national kite flying champions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.