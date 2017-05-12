Around San Ramon: Catch the wind this Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend in San Ramon is coming up, and that means the wind will be blowing and the kites flying at the annual Art & Wind Festival in Central Park. The event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28-29, will feature a variety of fine arts, crafts and food vendors in addition to amazing entertainment and demonstrations from national kite flying champions.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Mad Dad
|22
|White Male Privilege
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15)
|May 5
|Ladybug
|4
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr '17
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr '17
|ok.
|2
