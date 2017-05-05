Around Alamo: Rowan Branch raises over $60K for Children's Hospitals

There were lots of happy shoppers on May 2 mulling around Diablo Country Club with a section of the clubhouse transformed into a shopper's dream. There were numerous vendors offering racks of lovely clothing, handbags, jewelry, Giants-themed novelty gifts, spa gifts, fresh greenery and plants, olive oils and travel accessories, to name some of the wide assortment of wares offered that day.

