Afraid of robbery? Safe places to conduct a Craigslist sale
Craigslist buyers and sellers wary of being robbed when meeting at other people's homes or other locations have a new place in the East Bay where they can safely make transactions. Danville police have designated an exchange zone for private-property sales of items listed on classified ad-type websites - parking spaces watched by a hidden camera outside police headquarters at 510 La Gonda Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May 14
|Mad Dad
|22
|White Male Privilege
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15)
|May 5
|Ladybug
|4
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr '17
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr '17
|ok.
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC