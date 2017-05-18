Afraid of robbery? Safe places to con...

Afraid of robbery? Safe places to conduct a Craigslist sale

Wednesday May 17 Read more: SFGate

Craigslist buyers and sellers wary of being robbed when meeting at other people's homes or other locations have a new place in the East Bay where they can safely make transactions. Danville police have designated an exchange zone for private-property sales of items listed on classified ad-type websites - parking spaces watched by a hidden camera outside police headquarters at 510 La Gonda Way.

