Tri-Valley briefs: Danville set to hold drug takeback day

Danville's police department will hold a 'Drug Takeback Day" on April 29 for those looking to safely and anonymously get rid of unwanted pills and other solids such as patches and liquids in consumer containers. Accidental poisonings and overdoses due to prescription drugs is high, and it's been shown that a majority of these drugs come from family and friends and burglarized home medicine cabinets.

