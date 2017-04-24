Tri-Valley Branding Initiative Roll-Out Announced By Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group

With a quest to ?live a better life while creating a better world," Innovation Tri-Valley has unveiled its new brand, complete with logo and updated website, innovationtrivalley.org . Established in 2011, Innovation Tri-Valley is a network of business, local government, community and education leaders working to advance the business climate and quality of life within the Tri-Valley region of California.

