The Northern California Corvette Association expects 100 cars to be represented at show on April 23.

Ever since 1953, when the San Leandro resident and an aunt who shared his love for speedy transportation saw a sleek, first-generation Corvette make its "dream car" debut at a General Motor's event in New York City, Logan has been hooked. Which makes Logan the perfect person to be the Northern California Corvette Association's VP of Events - and the car lover in charge of bringing corvettes and their owners to Danville for the 37th annual Legends on Display car show.

