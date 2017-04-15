The Northern California Corvette Association expects 100 cars to be represented at show on April 23.
Ever since 1953, when the San Leandro resident and an aunt who shared his love for speedy transportation saw a sleek, first-generation Corvette make its "dream car" debut at a General Motor's event in New York City, Logan has been hooked. Which makes Logan the perfect person to be the Northern California Corvette Association's VP of Events - and the car lover in charge of bringing corvettes and their owners to Danville for the 37th annual Legends on Display car show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC