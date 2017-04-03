Richard Bolles, - What Color Is Your ...

Richard Bolles, - What Color Is Your Parachute?' author, dies

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: SFGate

Bolles, a former Harvard physics major, Episcopal minister and career counselor whose own twisting vocational path led to his writing the most popular job-hunteri 1 2s manual of the 1970s and beyond, died March 31, 2017, at age 90. less FILE -- i 1 2What Color is Your Parachute? 2015,i 1 2 written by Richard Bolles, Aug. 18, 2014. Bolles, a former Harvard physics major, Episcopal minister and career counselor whose own twisting vocational path led ... more FILE -- Richard Bolles, the author of The New York Timesi 1 2 best-seller i 1 2What Color Is Your Parachute?i 1 2 at his home in Danville, Calif., Aug. 14, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 31 Mad Dad 19
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... Mar 26 Wasted tax funding 2
Rubino firing Mar 25 FYI 2
Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes Mar 22 Living Lean 1
Sunvalley Mall Hook Up Mar 16 zanker100 1
David Macdonald Mar 14 WOW 1
22 f on snapchat add me Mar 11 Lyvie1414 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC