Richard Bolles, - What Color Is Your Parachute?' author, dies

Bolles, a former Harvard physics major, Episcopal minister and career counselor whose own twisting vocational path led to his writing the most popular job-hunteri 1 2s manual of the 1970s and beyond, died March 31, 2017, at age 90. less FILE -- i 1 2What Color is Your Parachute? 2015,i 1 2 written by Richard Bolles, Aug. 18, 2014. Bolles, a former Harvard physics major, Episcopal minister and career counselor whose own twisting vocational path led ... more FILE -- Richard Bolles, the author of The New York Timesi 1 2 best-seller i 1 2What Color Is Your Parachute?i 1 2 at his home in Danville, Calif., Aug. 14, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.