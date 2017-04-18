Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Stabbing Danville Teen
A teenager from Antioch and 22-year-old man from Brentwood have been arrested in connection with a stabbing a Danville teen late Wednesday night. Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Mikado Place.
