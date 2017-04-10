Lafayette: Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches opens Tuesday
The Nopalito Chicken Torta is a seasonal offering for spring on Homegrown's menu. The Seattle-born, eco-friendly Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches will begin building sandwiches and tossing grain bowls and salads in Lafayette on Tuesday, April 11. It's the third Bay Area location for the chain launched in 2009.
