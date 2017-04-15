Foothill principal tapped to lead San Ramon Valley High
Jason Krolikowski, principal of Foothill High School since 2013, has been appointed the new principal of San Ramon Valley High in Danville. Krolikowski, who is wrapping up his fourth year as principal at Foothill, is expected to replace current principal Ruth Steele at the start of the next school year in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC