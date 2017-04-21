East Bay doctors accused in alleged $...

East Bay doctors accused in alleged $40 million medical-insurance scam

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Inside Bay Area

More than two dozen doctors, pharmacists and business owners, including several from the East Bay, were charged Thursday in an alleged $40 million medical-insurance scam in Orange County and elsewhere that officials said "played with patients' lives." The accused masterminds are Beverly Hills couple Tanya Moreland King, 37, and husband Christopher King, 38, who own medical-billing and medical-management companies Monarch Medical Group, King Medical Management and One Source Laboratories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Danville, CA

