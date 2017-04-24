Decision delayed on controversial Danville apartment project
The Town Council wants more time, and much more information, before deciding whether to approve a 150-unit apartment complex on Diablo Road just west of Interstate 680. That extra time may not help the project's developer - Los Gatos-based Danville Office Partners, LLC - based on the harsh comments by some council members, including Robert Storer, about the "Riverwalk at Downtown Danville" complex and its planning process.
