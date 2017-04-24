Battle brews over San Ramon a tiered density developmenta

Almost every Bay Area city is dealing with growth, and there's pressure on nearly all of them to accommodate new housing development. But in San Ramon a rift is developing between city leaders trying to modify how the city dictates the "density" of development - how many houses, apartments or businesses can occupy a given patch of land with its zoning rules - and residents who say the fledgling plan doesn't go nearly far enough in controlling the growth they say has made streets and schools burst at the seams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.