Battle brews over San Ramon a tiered ...

Battle brews over San Ramon a tiered density developmenta

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Almost every Bay Area city is dealing with growth, and there's pressure on nearly all of them to accommodate new housing development. But in San Ramon a rift is developing between city leaders trying to modify how the city dictates the "density" of development - how many houses, apartments or businesses can occupy a given patch of land with its zoning rules - and residents who say the fledgling plan doesn't go nearly far enough in controlling the growth they say has made streets and schools burst at the seams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Apr 24 Cece 79
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Apr 12 ok. 2
Thinking of moving to Clayton Apr 12 ok. 2
22 f on snapchat add me Apr 12 ok. 2
David Macdonald Apr 12 ok. 2
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) Apr 12 ok. 4
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC