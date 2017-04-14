Around Danville: Behind the scenes of Devil Mountain Run, coming up May 7
The Devil Mountain Run, which takes place May 7, has been a tradition for many years until it took a hiatus in 2012 due to organizers fatigue. The race started as a major fundraiser for the Children Hospital in Oakland in 1978.
