AAA Motorcycle Roadside Assistance Program Being Tested on Contra Costa Highways

Members of AAA who are in need of roadside assistance in parts of Contra Costa County might now get help a little more quickly thanks to a new motorcycle pilot program. The week-old program has been in effect along the state Highway 24 and Interstate Highway 680 corridors and includes the cities of Lafayette, Orinda, Moraga, Walnut Creek, Alamo, Danville and San Ramon, according to AAA spokesman John Moreno.

