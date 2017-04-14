150-apartment project near downtown Danville could soon move forward

A controversial proposed 150-unit apartment complex just east of downtown could get its final clearance from the town Tuesday night, with the Town Council expected to deny an appeal of the project by a local citizens group. On Feb. 28, the Danville Planning Commission approved plans for the "Riverwalk at Downtown Danville" , proposed by Los Gatos-based Danville Office Partners, LLC. The site is a 3.7-acre parcel in the 300 block of Diablo Road, just west of Interstate 680 and east of downtown, between existing commercial buildings and San Ramon Creek .

