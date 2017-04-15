150-apartment project near downtown Danville could soon move forward
A controversial proposed 150-unit apartment complex just east of downtown could get its final clearance Tuesday night with the Town Council expected to deny an appeal of the project by a local citizens group. On Feb. 28, the Danville Planning Commission approved plans for the "Riverwalk at Downtown Danville" , proposed by Los Gatos-based Danville Office Partners, LLC. The site is a 3.7-acre parcel in the 300 block of Diablo Road, just west of Interstate 680 and east of downtown, between existing commercial buildings and San Ramon Creek .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC