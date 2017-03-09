Why are Hummingbirds avoiding Danvill...

Why are Hummingbirds avoiding Danville feeder?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Inside Bay Area

DEAR JOAN: My husband and I have lived in a gated community for more than 20 years. We have an abundance of birds - crows, jays and a ton of finches - that we love to feed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
22 f on snapchat add me Sat Lyvie1414 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
Thinking of moving to Clayton Mar 1 Wistrand1 1
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Feb 28 Hue 1
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Trump Gives Calif to Putin Feb 11 Transition Securi... 1
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb '17 Homophobic 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,502,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC