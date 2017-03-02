Valley Stars: New Eagle Scout in San ...

Valley Stars: New Eagle Scout in San Ramon

San Ramon Eagle Scout: James Toyofuku, the son of Yurika and Donald Toyofuku, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, which will be presented March 19 in Court of Honor ceremonies at Bridges Clubhouse in San Ramon. He is the member of Boy Scout Troop 805 under the leadership of Scoutmaster Ray Chan.

