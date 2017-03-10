The third annual fair takes place April 26 at Crow Canyon Country Club.
Whether curling up in a cozy chair on a rainy day, or lounging outside when skies are sunny and warm, there's just something about getting lost in a good book, which is why it is no wonder that the Alamo Women's Club Authors' Faire gets bigger each year. The third annual fair takes place April 26, and due to the anticipated reconstruction of Round Hill Country Club, it will be held at Crow Canyon Country Club, 711 Silver Lake Drive in Danville from 9 a.m. to noon.
