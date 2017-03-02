Teen Esteem: Empowering students for ...

Teen Esteem: Empowering students for life

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Sean Donohue leads a presentation at Dublin High School on behalf of Teen Esteem, a Tri-Valley nonprofit that aims to educate students and empower them to meet the challenges young people face today. Creekside Elementary School fourth-graders sat on the floor for almost an hour, laughing, clapping and repeating key messages that their choices count at a recent assembly presented by Teen Esteem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Clayton Wed Wistrand1 1
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Tue Hue 1
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Trump Gives Calif to Putin Feb 11 Transition Securi... 1
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb 3 Homophobic 2
How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08) Nov '16 NYC-Danville 32
Danville/MVHS racism Nov '16 Danvillian 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC