Teen Esteem: Empowering students for life

Sean Donohue leads a presentation at Dublin High School on behalf of Teen Esteem, a Tri-Valley nonprofit that aims to educate students and empower them to meet the challenges young people face today. Creekside Elementary School fourth-graders sat on the floor for almost an hour, laughing, clapping and repeating key messages that their choices count at a recent assembly presented by Teen Esteem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.