San Ramon men saved driver trapped in creek while bystanders took photos
Sandee Wiedemann, of San Ramon, poses with Contra Costa Supervisors Diane Burgis and Candace Andersen on March 14, 2017 while holding a proclamation honoring her nephew Clayton Wiedemann, who along with neighbor Dan Rich rescued a Danville man whose car skidded off Highland Road in rural San Ramon and landed upside-down in a rain-swollen creek. The two heroes were not at the Board of Supervisors meeting The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors on Tuesday honored a pair of San Ramon men for their heroism in rescuing a driver who skidded off a rural road and landed upside-down in a rain-swollen creek.
