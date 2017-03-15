San Ramon men saved driver trapped in...

San Ramon men saved driver trapped in creek while bystanders took photos

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Sandee Wiedemann, of San Ramon, poses with Contra Costa Supervisors Diane Burgis and Candace Andersen on March 14, 2017 while holding a proclamation honoring her nephew Clayton Wiedemann, who along with neighbor Dan Rich rescued a Danville man whose car skidded off Highland Road in rural San Ramon and landed upside-down in a rain-swollen creek. The two heroes were not at the Board of Supervisors meeting The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors on Tuesday honored a pair of San Ramon men for their heroism in rescuing a driver who skidded off a rural road and landed upside-down in a rain-swollen creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunvalley Mall Hook Up Mar 16 zanker100 1
David Macdonald Mar 14 WOW 1
22 f on snapchat add me Mar 11 Lyvie1414 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
Thinking of moving to Clayton Mar 1 Wistrand1 1
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Feb 28 Hue 1
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb '17 lee520 17
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,575 • Total comments across all topics: 279,691,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC