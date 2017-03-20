Faced with rising property crime, Danville police get proactive
Crime in Danville is going down, and Police Chief Steve Simpkins has a few ideas as to why. After two years of 10 percent jumps, ideas were needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Sun
|Wasted tax funding
|2
|Rubino firing
|Sat
|FYI
|2
|Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes
|Mar 22
|Living Lean
|1
|Sunvalley Mall Hook Up
|Mar 16
|zanker100
|1
|David Macdonald
|Mar 14
|WOW
|1
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Mar 11
|Lyvie1414
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC