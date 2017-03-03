Deer Valley High student wins county "Poetry Out Loud" contest, again
In a remarkable achievement, Kiara Chatman, a senior at Deer Valley High in Antioch, took first place in the Contra Costa County "Poetry Out Loud" competition for the second year in a row. The event was held in the lovely Las Lomas High School Theatre in Walnut Creek on February 11th.
