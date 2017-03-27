Danville: Workshops planned on how to...

Danville: Workshops planned on how town to get energy

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Inside Bay Area

This town, along with 13 other Contra Costa County cities, is considering participating in a program that produces, sources or actually generates electricity for the town. Known as a Community Choice Energy plan, it would allow Danville to join forces with other cities in a Joint Powers Authority that would run the operation.

