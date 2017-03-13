Danville: O'Neill Foundation holds dr...

Danville: O'Neill Foundation holds drama student workshops

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Slap, clap, snap, say your name: a half-dozen teenagers learned essential life and work skills in 33 seconds on Saturday. Arranged in a circle in a barn at the Eugene O'Neill National Historic Site in Danville and led by actor, director and radio talk show host Donald Lacy, the basic acting exercise had the students using their bodies and voices as a rhythm section.

