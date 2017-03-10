Danville: New developer hoping to revive Magee Ranch housing project

The saga of the proposed 69-home Magee Ranch housing development continues, with a developer stepping in the approval process largely starting anew. Meanwhile, the open space preservation group that has fought the project since 2013, when it sued the Danville Town Council over environmental concerns, is looking for essentially the same concessions it has sought all along - a smaller project, and protecting bicyclists who use nearby Diablo Road on their way to and from Mount Diablo State Park.

