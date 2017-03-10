Danville: New developer hoping to rev...

Danville: New developer hoping to revive Magee Ranch housing project

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The saga of the proposed 69-home Magee Ranch housing development continues, with a developer stepping in the approval process largely starting anew. Meanwhile, the open space preservation group that has fought the project since 2013, when it sued the Danville Town Council over environmental concerns, is looking for essentially the same concessions it has sought all along - a smaller project, and protecting bicyclists who use nearby Diablo Road on their way to and from Mount Diablo State Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
22 f on snapchat add me Sat Lyvie1414 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
Thinking of moving to Clayton Mar 1 Wistrand1 1
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Feb 28 Hue 1
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Trump Gives Calif to Putin Feb 11 Transition Securi... 1
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb '17 Homophobic 2
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC