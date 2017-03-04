Danville man to climb Kilimanjaro aga...

Danville man to climb Kilimanjaro again, this time cancer-free

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Contra Costa Times

Robert Covay, shown here on the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2013, didn't know he Stage IV cancer when he climbed the tallest peak in Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 18 hr Mad Dad 16
Thinking of moving to Clayton Mar 1 Wistrand1 1
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Feb 28 Hue 1
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Trump Gives Calif to Putin Feb 11 Transition Securi... 1
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb '17 Homophobic 2
How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08) Nov '16 NYC-Danville 32
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC